‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Alum Mia Thornton Arrested, Charged With Theft

Mia Thornton, a former star of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” has been arrested and charged with theft, according to multiple outlets.

Thornton, whose real name is Mia Fields-Thornton, is currently in police custody after being arrested on Wednesday at the Atlanta airport. The former Bravo star was then booked at the Fulton County Jail, where she was charged with felony theft by taking.

Representatives for Thornton did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Per CBS News, Atlanta officers assigned to Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport were called to the Customs and Border Protection office on Wednesday over a wanted person. The person in-question was later revealed to be Thornton.

The reality TV personality has been accused of stealing furniture from a condo she was renting in the area. According to claims made by the condo’s management company in a police report, Thornton and a man, identified as Jared McGriff, “suddenly moved out of the unit in the middle of the night” at the end of October.

She is accused of taking the condo’s furniture and TV, which are estimated to cost around $11,000.

In body-camera footage of the arrest obtained by TMZ, Thornton is seen telling arresting officers that she knew of the warrant out for her arrest and the reason for the court order.

“I just want him to put the furniture back,” she noted while being escorted out of the airport. “Enough is enough. I have several emails to my roommate telling him to put it back.”

Thornton’s arrest comes nearly seven months after she announced her exit from “The Real Housewives of Potomac.” In a message released on Instagram, Thornton shared she and her family had “made the decision to relocate to Atlanta,” which is why she would no longer be appearing on “RHOP.”

“The past four seasons have been an unforgettable journey one filled with growth, lessons, and so many incredible memories,” she noted before thanking Andy Cohen, her castmates and the show’s producers.

She added: “This next chapter is already full of exciting opportunities, and I can’t wait to take you all along for the ride. Big things are coming…”