Who Is Angel Massie, the Newest Cast Member in ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’?

Angel Massie is the newest housewife to join the cast of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” for Season 10.

While she might be a newbie to the group, her DMV roots are strong, as she’s a born and bred Baltimore native. This season, she hopes to spread joy through outdoorsy activities while connecting with some old friends, but that might not be as easy as she thinks.

Massie will always stand her ground when it comes to speaking her mind — just like her line of work — she’s a force of nature.

What is Angel Massie’s occupation?

Massie runs a luxury outdoor business called Wanderland Outdoors.

Is Angel Massie a mother?

Yes, she is a mother of two children — one girl and one boy.

Is Angel Massie married?

Yes, she is married to former NFL player Bobby Massie.

Where is Angel Massie from?

Massie was raised in Baltimore.

How can you follow Angel Massie?

You can follow Massie at @angelera.

What are some fun facts about Angel Massie?

Before pursuing her entrepreneurial endeavors, Massie worked at BET. she also has a background in broadcast journalism and production.

What is Angel Massie’s zodiac sign?

Based on her Instagram, it appears Massie was born on March 18, which makes her a Pisces.