Even though football is still out of commission due to the pandemic, fans can still have a night of (socially distanced) fun at the Miami Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium, which has been transformed into an outdoor and drive-in movie theater for the summer.

Upcoming screenings inside the stadium include Super Bowl VII on Saturday night, “Jurassic Park” on June 25 and “Knives Out” on June 26. Guests can drive their cars directly onto the field inside Hard Rock Stadium and watch the movie from their vehicles or at a designated “tailgate space” outside their cars while remaining 6 feet away from others. Food can also be ordered and delivered directly to a person’s car.

Also Read: Despite 'Tenet' Move and Surge of Infections, Movie Theaters Press Ahead With Reopening

Outside the stadium, moviegoers can enjoy “Hobbs & Shaw” on Saturday night, “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” on Sunday, “Men in Black” on June 25 and “Yesterday” on June 26. Guests will get assigned seats and can purchase restaurant-style dining or concession-stand food but must wear masks when in common areas.

Tickets for the outdoor theater start at $17 per person, while those inside the stadium start at $39 per vehicle. All proceeds will go to the Miami Dolphins Foundation Food Relief Program, according to the stadium’s website.

Check out the full screening schedules here.