Michael Avenatti Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison for Ripping Off Clients in Embezzlement Scheme

Shamed lawyer Michael Avenatti has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for embezzling millions from four of his clients and obstruction. His sentence comes after Avenatti entered a guilty plea back in June of this year.

Avenatti, who is most famous for representing high-profile clients, including adult film star Stormy Daniels, received his 14-year sentence on Monday by federal district Judge James Selna. The news was announced by the official Twitter account for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.

The lawyer previously pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud for each client he ripped off, and one count of endeavoring to obstruct the administration of the Internal Revenue Code. According to prosecutors, Avenatti obtained $5 million in unpaid payroll taxes while operating a company called Tulley’s Coffee.

“He stole millions of dollars from his clients – all to finance his extravagant lifestyle that included a private jet and race cars,” said U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada, per a tweet made by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California. “As a result of his illegal acts, he has lost his right to practice law in California, and now he will serve a richly deserved prison sentence.”

Avenatti is already serving a five-year prison sentence for separate convictions he received in New York. On top of that, Avenatti has been ordered to pay more than $10 million in restitution to the four clients and the IRS.