Michael B Jordan to Develop Black Superman Limited Series for HBO Max

A second Black Superman project is in the works at Warner Bros., with Michael B. Jordan working on a limited series for HBO Max that would be based on the Val-Zod version of the character, according to multiple reports.

Collider first reported that Jordan's Outlier Society has hired a writer. A rep for HBO Max declined to comment, while reps for Jordan and Warner Bros. did not respond to TheWrap's request for comment.

The HBO Max project comes as Warner Bros. is set to reboot the character on the big screen. Ta-Nehisi Coates is writing the script for a movie that would cast a Black actor in the role of Clark Kent, with J.J. Abrams and his Bad Robot set to produce.

Jordan's version would focus on a version of Superman that was Black in the comics. Val-Zod, who is also from Krypton, is from a different universe (the multiverse is a major concept in D.C. Comics), but follows a similar origin story. He is sent away from his home world to Earth after the death of his parents and becomes the second person to take up the mantle of Superman.

HBO Max has other DC Comics projects in the works including spinoffs of "The Suicide Squad" and "The Batman" and a "Green Lantern" series. HBO Max also inherited DC Universe' shows like "Titans," "Harley Quinn" and "Doom Patrol."