Michael B. Jordan Would Be Happy to Work With Jonathan Majors Again, Says Former Co-Star Is ‘Doing Great’

Michael B. Jordan would love to work with Jonathan Majors again, despite the latter’s 2023 assault conviction.

The “Black Panther” star told GQ in an interview published Wednesday that Majors’ domestic violence allegations from his former girlfriend was a “tough situation.”

“But he’s doing great, just got engaged,” Jordan added. “I’m proud of his resilience and his strength through it all, and handling it. I’m glad he’s good. That’s my boy.”

When asked if he would team up again with Majors, who he directed and co-starred with in 2023’s “Creed III,” Jordan answered, “Yes. Yes.”

Majors’ star was rising in 2023, with starring roles in Oscar hopeful “Magazine Dreams” and a pivotal role as villain Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. All that was dashed when Majors’ then-girlfriend accused him of assault.

Marvel wrote Majors’ character out of the MCU and Searchlight dropped “Magazine Dreams,” which they bought for $2 million out of Sundance.

While Majors escaped jail time for the charges, he was convicted of two misdemeanor counts of harassment and assault in Dec. 2023. He was later sentenced to a year of domestic violence counseling.

His career is now back on the upswing, however, with “Magazine Dreams” finally hitting theaters in March with new distributor Briarcliff Entertainment.

The two actors also notably presented at the 2023 Oscars, both taking a moment onstage to console “Black Panther” Oscar nominee Angela Bassett, who had just lost Best Supporting Actress to Jamie Lee Curtis.