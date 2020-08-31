Michael B Jordan Pays Tribute to Chadwick Boseman: ‘I Wish We Had More Time’ (Photo)

Michael B. Jordan paid tribute to his “Black Panther” costar Chadwick Boseman on Monday, three days after the latter passed away at the age of 43.
Boseman passed away on Friday of colon cancer. According to a family statement, he was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled the disease over the last four years as it advanced to Stage IV.
“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” the statement read. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more — all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”
Boseman died in his home with his wife and family by his side.
Before his star-making turn in “Black Panther” (which was nominated for a Best Picture Oscar) Boseman played real-life historical Black icons Jackie Robinson in “42,” James Brown in “Get on Up” and Thurgood Marshall in “Marshall.”
He made his debut as T’Challa/Black Panther in 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War.” A standalone spin-off, “Black Panther,” followed in February 2018, in which Jordan costarred as Killmonger, followed by “Avengers: Infinity War” in April 2018. His last big-screen appearance as Black Panther was in 2019’s “Avengers: End Game.”
Boseman’s death shocked the world, with his MCU colleagues, friends, peers and fans mourning the beloved actor.
I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything. I wish we had more time. One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness. I wish we had more time. Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time. I'm more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. “Is this your king!?” Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother.