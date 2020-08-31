Michael B Jordan Pays Tribute to Chadwick Boseman: ‘I Wish We Had More Time’ (Photo)

Michael B. Jordan paid tribute to his “Black Panther” costar Chadwick Boseman on Monday, three days after the latter passed away at the age of 43.

“One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked, and now the truth of that means more to me than ever,” Jordan wrote. “Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are.”

He added: “You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time.”

Boseman passed away on Friday of colon cancer. According to a family statement, he was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled the disease over the last four years as it advanced to Stage IV.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” the statement read. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more — all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

Boseman died in his home with his wife and family by his side.

Before his star-making turn in “Black Panther” (which was nominated for a Best Picture Oscar) Boseman played real-life historical Black icons Jackie Robinson in “42,” James Brown in “Get on Up” and Thurgood Marshall in “Marshall.”

He made his debut as T’Challa/Black Panther in 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War.” A standalone spin-off, “Black Panther,” followed in February 2018, in which Jordan costarred as Killmonger, followed by “Avengers: Infinity War” in April 2018. His last big-screen appearance as Black Panther was in 2019’s “Avengers: End Game.”

Boseman’s death shocked the world, with his MCU colleagues, friends, peers and fans mourning the beloved actor.

