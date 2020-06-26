Paramount Shifts Michael B Jordan’s ‘Without Remorse’ to February 2021

Film was originally slated to be released on Oct 2

| June 26, 2020 @ 4:07 PM Last Updated: June 26, 2020 @ 5:07 PM
Michael B. Jordan Without Remorse Paramount

Getty Images

Paramount and Skydance have shifted the release date of Tom Clancy’s “Without Remorse,” which stars Michael B. Jordan as Clancy fan-favorite John Clark, to Feb. 26, 2021, the studio announced on Friday.

The film was originally slated to be released on Oct. 2 of this year.

John Clark, who is the head of Rainbow Six, was regarded by Clancy as the “dark side” of his protagonist, Jack Ryan. Jordan will be the third actor to play the character, joining Willem Dafoe in the 1994 adaptation of “Clear and Present Danger” and Liev Schreiber in the 2002 film “The Sum of All Fears.”

Also Read: Michael B Jordan Urges Hollywood to 'Commit to Black Hiring' at #BLM Protest

“Without Remorse” is currently planned as part of a series to be followed by an adaptation of Clancy’s “Rainbow Six.” The series will mark the second currently-ongoing production based on Tom Clancy’s characters and concepts, following Amazon prime’s Jack Ryan,” which stars John Krasinski.

Akiva Goldsman produced the film. Jordan also produced with Josh Appelbaum and Corin Nemec. “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” director Stefano Sollima directed the project.

The move comes as COVID-19 infections continue to rise in cities across the U.S. On Friday Disney announced that it has once again moved the release date of “Mulan,” now opening Aug. 21, striking a major blow to the movie theater industry’s hope for a strong summer reopening.

Release slates for 2021 and beyond are taking shape as studios look to write off summer 2020

As the coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

