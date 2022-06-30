Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes Signs First-Look Deal With Universal

Universal Pictures has entered into a first-look production agreement with filmmakers Michael Bay and Brad Fuller under their Platinum Dunes banner, Peter Cramer, Universal Pictures president, announced on Thursday.

With more than $2.7 billion in box office grosses since its founding in 2001, the company’s credits include some of the most iconic genre films in recent history, including the “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” series, he critically and commercially-acclaimed “A Quiet Place: Parts I & II,” and Universal Pictures’ successful “The Purge” and “Ouija” franchises.

“Michael Bay is not only one of the world’s preeminent directors, but together with Brad Fuller, he has established Platinum Dunes as one of the most consistently successful and innovative production companies in the industry,” Cramer said in a statement. “We are excited to welcome Michael and Brad to the Universal lot and look forward to building upon their amazing track record at Platinum Dunes for many years to come.”

Bay added: “Partnering with Donna, Peter, Jeff and the entire team on ‘Ambulance’ was a great experience, and I can’t wait to work with them on the exciting projects in the Platinum Dunes pipeline.”

Fuller added: “The experience we had with the Universal team on ‘The Purge’ and ‘Ouija’ franchises could not have been more collaborative, and we are thrilled to formalize our ongoing partnership with this new agreement.”

Next up, Bay, Fuller and Platinum Dunes are producing a new psychological thriller “Apartment 7A” starring Julia Garner, “A Quiet Place” spinoff releasing in 2023, and “A Quiet Place: Part III,” scheduled to debut in 2025.

Deadline first reported the news.