Michael Che has shared where he and Kanye West stand now, after a heated face-off following the rapper’s infamous 2018 “Saturday Night Live” appearance was featured in a new, eyebrow-raising documentary.

The comedian weighed in on the scene — which went viral after the “In Whose Name?” doc hit theaters last week — and confirmed on SiriusXM’s “The Bonfire” on Thursday that the drama is water under the bridge for the two stars.

As Che explained, he didn’t see West for some time after the incident, eventually crossing paths with him again at “SNL” when the Grammy winner attended Eddie Murphy’s episode taping in December 2019.

“I was running around crazy and people were just in my dressing room kind of using it as their green room,” Che recalled. “And I couldn’t, I had no place to really go. And I’m walking through the hallway and he’s coming out the elevator bay and as soon as he sees me, he goes, ‘I owe you an apology.’”

The Weekend Update co-anchor continued, “I didn’t even know if he remembered that that happened because he was saying so much. And he was like, ‘I owe you an apology.’ We talked … I never brought it up again.”

For those who may not have caught the documentary, West’s infamous pro-Trump rant from his 2018 appearance on “SNL” was captured on camera, as well as Che’s fiery reaction in the aftermath.

Remember, West — who performed a sketch and served as a musical guest at the time — notably hijacked the show to deliver an impromptu pro-Trump, anti-Democrat speech and subsequently put the cast in an uncomfortable position.

Footage of their exchange showed Che’s frustrated reaction to the rant and that he confronted West directly backstage over his comments.

“Why would you do that to me? I work here,” Che said in the now-viral scene. “I work here. Like, come on, man. We treat everyone that comes in like family, and you gonna sell us out? Like, that’s f–ked up, man … We look up to you, we love you. What you got against us?”

Kanye needs more Michael Che’s and less ENABLERS‼️ pic.twitter.com/Z5kYvCXPFO — Meidas_Charise Lee (@charise_lee) September 19, 2025

The comedian told “Bonfire” co-hosts Big Jay Oakerson and Robert Kelly that he never wanted to appear as if he was “bullying” West, but insisted he was just genuinely curious about the rapper’s motivation.

“I was literally like, ‘What’s going on man? Why would you do that?’” Che continued. “Because I remember like everybody was … trying so hard to accommodate him.”

“In Whose Name?” is in theaters now.