Kanye West Says He’s ‘Done With Antisemitism,’ Asks to Be Forgiven for ‘Pain I Caused’

Kanye “Ye” West said on Thursday that he’s “done with antisemitism,” and asked forgiveness for “the pain I’ve caused” in a series of X posts.

In a separate message, he wrote, “God forgive me for the pain I’ve caused.” He also shared the reason behind his change of heart: “I simply got a FaceTime from my kids and I wanna save the world again…” The rapper shares four children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian: North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West.

Ye shared the news to X, where other users were skeptical that he’d stick to this new path. One user, @WesternDecline, amended the post to say, “I am done with antisemitism… for today.”

I am done with antisemitism — ye (@kanyewest) May 22, 2025

Another user named Ricardo replied, “bruh you say this every 4 months and get worse every time.”

Ye has been banned or suspended multiple times for social media messages including “I am a Nazi” in February, the same month he also called Adolf Hitler “fresh,” and his e-commerce website was taken down because he was selling swastika sweatshirts

In 2022, he lost all his fashion sponsors, including Adidas and Balenciaga, for tweets such as one where he threatened to “go [Def] Con 3 on Jewish people.”

In March 2023, he said he “likes Jewish people again” after watching Jonah Hill in “21 Jump Street.”

The rapper, who previously stated that he was bipolar, said in February that he is actually autistic.

“I haven’t taken the medication since I found out that bipolar wasn’t the right diagnosis,” West said on “The Download” podcast at the time. “It’s finding stuff that doesn’t block the creativity, obviously that’s what I bring to the world. It’s worth the ramp-up, as long as y’all get the creativity.”