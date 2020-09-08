Michael Cohen’s ‘Disloyal’ Tops Amazon Best-Seller List on Release Day

“Disloyal,” the tell-all book from President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, has debuted atop the Amazon’s best-seller list Tuesday, the day of its release.

The list this week is a political buffet: In second place is “Live Free or Die,” the new book from Fox News’ Sean Hannity. Third place goes to conservative commentator Candace Owens for “Blackout.” Bob Woodward’s “Rage,” another insider look at the Trump White House, is in the seventh slot, while a tell-all about first lady Melania Trump, “Melania and Me,” is in the ninth.

Interest in Trump and his political influence is obviously high, but Cohen’s book had a rockier journey to the top than most.

The book’s official announcement came in August, just weeks after a federal judge ordered the release of Cohen from prison. He had pleaded guilty in 2018 to lying to Congress, tax evasion and campaign finance fraud involving hush-money payments to women who said they had affairs with Trump.

That ruling came two days after Cohen filed a lawsuit against Attorney General William Barr, in which he said the reason he was taken back into custody earlier in July was because of the book. The president had denied he had the affairs.

In a new statement posted to the book’s website at the time of the announcement, Cohen’s attorney Danya Perry said, “We are pleased that the government now recognizes the need for adherence to basic constitutional liberties. This is a complete victory for Michael Cohen, for free speech, and for the rule of law.”

In the foreword to the book, Cohen writes that Trump wants him “dead.”