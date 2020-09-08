Go Pro Today

Michael Cohen’s ‘Disloyal’ Tops Amazon Best-Seller List on Release Day

The tell-all from President Donald Trump’s former lawyer jumped to the top of the chart at release

| September 8, 2020 @ 6:36 AM
Michael Cohen

Getty

“Disloyal,” the tell-all book from President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, has debuted atop the Amazon’s best-seller list Tuesday, the day of its release.

The list this week is a political buffet: In second place is “Live Free or Die,” the new book from Fox News’ Sean Hannity. Third place goes to conservative commentator Candace Owens for “Blackout.” Bob Woodward’s “Rage,” another insider look at the Trump White House, is in the seventh slot, while a tell-all about first lady Melania Trump, “Melania and Me,” is in the ninth.

Interest in Trump and his political influence is obviously high, but Cohen’s book had a rockier journey to the top than most.

Also Read: Michael Cohen Says in Upcoming Book 'Disloyal' That Trump 'Wanted Me Dead'

The book’s official announcement came in August, just weeks after a federal judge ordered the release of Cohen from prison. He had pleaded guilty in 2018 to lying to Congress, tax evasion and campaign finance fraud involving hush-money payments to women who said they had affairs with Trump.

That ruling came two days after Cohen filed a lawsuit against Attorney General William Barr, in which he said the reason he was taken back into custody earlier in July was because of the book. The president had denied he had the affairs.

In a new statement posted to the book’s website at the time of the announcement, Cohen’s attorney Danya Perry said, “We are pleased that the government now recognizes the need for adherence to basic constitutional liberties. This is a complete victory for Michael Cohen, for free speech, and for the rule of law.”

In the foreword to the book, Cohen writes that Trump wants him “dead.”

Trump White House Revolving Door: 22 Top Staffers Who've Exited, From Omarosa to Scott Pruitt (Photos)

  • trump white house spicer omarosa bannon Getty
  • Michael Flynn pizzagate clinton Getty Images
  • preet bharara Getty
  • James Comey testimony Senate Getty Images
  • Michael Dubke
  • Sean Spicer holocaust denial history trump Getty
  • reince priebus Getty Images
  • Getty
  • Sebastian Gorka Getty Images
  • Steve Bannon Fox News
  • Tom Price CNN
  • omarosa ABC
  • Brenda Fitzgerald Getty Images
  • Rob Porter YouTube
  • hope hicks Getty Images
  • josh raffel
  • Gary Cohn
  • john mcentee trump white house
  • Rex Tillerson
  • hr mcmaster trump white house Getty
  • david shulkin
  • ty cobb
  • Scott Pruitt
1 of 23

EPA head is the latest to leave the Trump administration

The turnover in the Trump administration continues.

View In Gallery

Related Content