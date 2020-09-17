Michael Cohen on Why Republicans Still Back Trump: ‘We’re Stupid’

Michael Cohen asserted Wednesday night that President Donald Trump is “looking to set himself up as an autocrat” and Republicans still support him because they’re “stupid.”

The president’s former attorney appeared on MSNBC’s evening program “The ReidOut” and told host Joy Reid that he is sure Trump will dispute the results of the Nov. 3 election against Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“What I gave to the American people — and it was an enormous number of people who were watching — what I gave the American people was a preview of this horror movie entitled ‘Donald Trump Presidency.’ In order to avoid a sequel, which would be the horror film of 2020, people really do have to vote him out,” Cohen warned, referencing his recent tell-all, “Disloyal,” and podcast, “Mea Culpa.”

Also Read: Michael Cohen Launches 'Mea Culpa' Podcast About Trump's 'Personal Madness'

He went on to say that won’t be “easy” because Trump will claim the election was “rigged” and he really won.

“He’s going to do everything possible in order to ensure that he remains president for another four years, but then it’s not four more years. The second that that happens, he’s already joking — and I tell this many times: Donald Trump doesn’t know what it is to tell a joke and he doesn’t understand what a joke is — When he says, ‘How about Trump 12 more years?’ he’s looking to set himself up as an autocrat in this country,” Cohen warned.

Reid pressed him then on why Republicans — including Cohen — have gone along with Trump for so long.

“Because we’re stupid,” Cohen answered simply. “You know, we’re a bunch of sycophants. He’s very much like a cult leader: When you’re in his good graces, you believe that you have this enormous amount of power — which you do — and he somehow manages to convince you to use that power for bad.”

Watch Cohen’s warnings about the election above, via MSNBC and his “we’re stupid” comments below:

"He's very much like a cult leader," Michael Cohen says of President Trump. "When you're in his good grace, you believe that you have this enormous amount of power, which you do — and he somehow manages to convince you to use that power for bad." pic.twitter.com/Q4ozuMxZWs — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 17, 2020