Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, believes that his one-time client kept the top secret government documents at Mar-a-Lago to later use as a “get out of jail free card” “to extort America.”

“It’s a way to extort America, to turn around to say, ‘If you put me in jail, if you go [after me], I will have my loyal supporters, who you do not know who has copies of information … I will release them to Iran, to China, to North Korea, to Russia,'” Cohen told host Michael Steele on MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show.”

Cohen elaborated to Steele that he believes Trump would threaten to reveal secrets to foreign powers because he “doesn’t care about this country.”

“You want to take me down, I’ll take the whole country down,” he added, mocking Trump. “Because remember, and I’ve said this with you a thousand times, Mike, Donald Trump doesn’t care about this country. He doesn’t care about anyone or anything other than himself.”

Cohen and Steele discussed the potential flipping of Trump allies that might occur as the DOJ probe investigates Trump, before Cohen interjected, “Lemme do it in Donald’s voice.”

“There’s gonna be so much flipping it’s gonna be like watching a gymnastics event,” Cohen said in a higher-pitched voice mimicking Trump. “None of them want to go to prison. I mean you have to be out of your mind to want to go to prison,” Cohen added, back to his normal intonation.

Yesterday, Cohen said Trump should be treated like Al Capone by convicting him for his more “simple” crimes.

“I also don’t understand why we’re so fixated on getting him for everything,” Cohen said. “You don’t need to do that. Let’s get him on the simple stuff, the stuff we already know, which is tax evasion, misrepresentation to banks, you know, lying on personal financial statements. Like what they did to Al Capone! You don’t have to get him for X, Y and Z. Let’s just get him on that, simply, to put him where he belongs.”