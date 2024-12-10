Michael Cole, Star of ‘The Mod Squad’ and ‘General Hospital,’ Dies at 84

Michael Cole, who most famously starred in “The Mod Squad,” died Tuesday at age 84, TheWrap has learned.

In a statement to media, representatives for Cole said the actor died “peacefully this morning, surrounded by loved ones, after living a full and vibrant life.”

Cole played Pete Cochran, one of the three young cops on “The Mod Squad.” Cole starred alongside Clarence Williams III and Peggy Lipton as one of the three delinquents-turned-undercover cops. The show ran from 1968 to 1973 and was heralded for tackling the contemporary issues of the time like illegal drugs, racism, police brutality and the Vietnam War.

He also appeared on 64 episodes of “General Hospital” and in shows like “Murder, She Wrote,” “Fantasy Island,” “The Love Boat” and as Henry Bowers in the 1990 miniseries adaptation of Stephen King’s “It.”

Roles later in his career included episodes of “7th Heaven” and “ER,” as well as movies like “Nickel Mountain” and “Mr. Brooks.” His final role was in “Grave Misconduct” in 2008. He also had a presence onstage with performances in “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” and other plays.

Cole was the last of “The Mod Squad” stars to pass away. Williams died in 2021 after a battle with colon cancer and Lipton died in 2019.

Cole wrote a memoir that released in 2018 titled “I Played the White Guy,” which recounted his rise to popularity thanks to “The Mod Squad” but also the many demons and insecurities he struggled with because of that fame.

He is survived by his wife Shelley and his children.

