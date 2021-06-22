michael connelly bosch dark knight batman

Amazon Prime; Getty Images; Warner Bros.

Michael Connelly Says Bosch Is Just Like Batman – Without ‘the Cape and Mask and Stuff’ | Video

by | June 22, 2021 @ 3:24 PM

WrapPRO Roundtable: “We always make time for him to look down on the city he is trying to protect,” the bestselling crime novelist says of the “Bosch” TV detective

MIchael Connelly‘s brooding LAPD detective Hieronymus “Harry” Bosch may have morphed from Connelly’s popular crime novels into a TV detective in Amazon Prime’s “Bosch” series, but a major inspiration for the character has remained the same: Batman.

“I did draw a kinship, in a way, to Batman,” Connelly said in a conversation with TheWrap’s Diane Haithman about “Bosch,” which stars Titus Welliver and returns for its seventh and final season on June 25. “Of all the different superheroes when I was growing up, Batman was probably the one that I was most interested in.

Diane Haithman

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

