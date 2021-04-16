Top “Good Morning America” producer and company veteran Michael Corn is out at ABC News, according to the news organization.

“Michael Corn no longer works for ABC News,” the company confirmed to TheWrap, but gave no further details.

The exit of the former senior executive producer for the morning show seems to have been sudden: As recently as Wednesday, he was tweeting links to “GMA” stories on his verified Twitter account, the bio of which also still lists him as senior EP.

According to his LinkedIn, Corn started working for ABC News in 2002 and became the senior executive producer of “GMA” in 2014.

His departure comes at a pivotal time for ABC News as the company just announced this week that it had selected Kimberly Godwin to be its new president, poaching her from her position as executive vice president of CBS News. She will become the first Black woman to lead a broadcast network’s news division.