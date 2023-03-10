‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Sets ‘Dexter’ Alum Michael Cuesta to Direct First Episode

Michael Cuesta (“Dexter,” Homeland”) is set to direct the first episode of “Daredevil: Born Again,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Charlie Cox is returning in the role of the superhero and Vincent D’Onofrio is returning as his iconic adversary, Wilson Fisk aka the Kingpin. Titled “Daredevil: Born Again,” the new series will be 18 episodes and is set to debut in Spring 2024 on Disney+.

Production is set to begin in New York this month. Other directors are being eyed to direct the next batch of episodes in the series.

Additional cast include Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Sandrine Holt and Michael Gaston. Holt is playing the wife of the Kingpin, Vanessa Fisk.

Cuesta is best known for directing the pilots to both “Dexter” and “Homeland,” for which he earned an Emmy nomination on the latter.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

More to come…