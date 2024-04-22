While promoting his new Apple+ series “Franklin,” Michael Douglas talked President Joe Biden and the upcoming election with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria on “Global Public Square” Sunday. Douglas, who is two years younger than President Joe Biden, insisted that concerns about the latter’s age are unfounded.

“The people that I’ve talked to, and everybody that I have, say he’s sharp as a tack,” Douglas said. “He’s fine.”

“We all have an issue of memories. As we get old, we forget names, something. He’s overcome a stutter in his life, and sometimes he might,” Douglas said. “But let’s just say that his entire cabinet, including his vice president, everybody that’s in his cabinet, would be more than happy to work with him again in the next term.”

“I cannot say that about the other candidate running, because nobody in his cabinet from 2016 wants to be involved with him,” Douglas added.

While he doesn’t have any immediate plans to retire, Douglas noted that he hasn’t worked since production on “Franklin” ended in 2022.

He also joked that he’s been “tempted” to run for president before, making an allusion to 1995’s “The American President,” then revealed he’s been asked to run for governor of California more than once.

“And I remember saying, ‘Well, where do you want me?’ He said, ‘Well, we need a man who can finance his own campaign.’”

“I said, ‘Yeah.’ ‘You know, who has an incredible notoriety, who is well-known around everything.’ And I remember saying, ‘Are you sure you’re not looking for a kamikaze pilot?’”

Douglas concluded, “I said, ‘I don’t think so.’”

