“Stumptown” star Michael Ealy has joined the cast of ABC’s medical drama pilot “Triage,” TheWrap has confirmed.

The actor’s casting comes a month after the network was forced to scrap plans for another season of “Stumptown” due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Ealy was one of the main characters on the P.I. drama, starring opposite Cobie Smulders and Jake Johnson.

Ordered to pilot earlier this year, “Triage” is a medical drama from writers David Cornue and Erica Messer. It is described as “a character-driven medical drama that follows a pioneering surgeon, Finley Briar, over three distinct decades at the same hospital.”

Ealy will star as a “brilliant neurosurgeon” with a personal connection to the series lead played by Parisa Fitz-Henley.

The pilot hails from 20th Television, with Steven Marrs, Courtney Hazlett and Caitlin Foito serving as executive producers. “Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu is attached to direct and executive produce.

