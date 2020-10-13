“Stumptown” star Michael Ealy has joined the cast of ABC’s medical drama pilot “Triage,” TheWrap has confirmed.
The actor’s casting comes a month after the network was forced to scrap plans for another season of “Stumptown” due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Ealy was one of the main characters on the P.I. drama, starring opposite Cobie Smulders and Jake Johnson.
Ordered to pilot earlier this year, “Triage” is a medical drama from writers David Cornue and Erica Messer. It is described as “a character-driven medical drama that follows a pioneering surgeon, Finley Briar, over three distinct decades at the same hospital.”
Ealy will star as a “brilliant neurosurgeon” with a personal connection to the series lead played by Parisa Fitz-Henley.
The pilot hails from 20th Television, with Steven Marrs, Courtney Hazlett and Caitlin Foito serving as executive producers. “Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu is attached to direct and executive produce.
Deadline first reported the news of Ealy’s casting.
All the TV Shows That Were Canceled Due to COVID-19 (Photos)
The list of TV shows that have been canceled or had their season renewals reversed due to COVID-19 seems to be growing by the day. From "On Becoming a God in Central Florida" to "GLOW," here are all the shows that were supposed to continue on, but were instead cut short.
ABC, Showtime, Netflix
"On Becoming a God in Central Florida" •
This Showtime drama starring Kirsten Dunst was given the axe on Oct. 8. It had been renewed for a second season in 2019.
This teen drama was canceled by Netflix in late August after being renewed for a second season.
Netflix
"I Am Not Okay With This" •
Starring "It" franchise darlings Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff, this YA series was canceled by Netflix on the same day as "The Society."
Netflix
"I'm Sorry" •
TruTV reversed this show's Season 3 renewal in August. Starring Andrea Savage, it was among the series that saw production delayed by the pandemic earlier this spring.
TruTV
"Stumptown" •
ABC canceled this Cobie Smulders-led drama on Sept. 16 after giving it a Season 2 renewal in May.
ABC
"Cortes y Moctezuma" •
Javier Bardem was set to star in this 4-episode miniseries ordered by Amazon back in 2018. It had been in production in Mexico when the coronavirus hit in March and was then scrapped on Sept. 3.
Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images
"DrunkHistory" •
The Comedy Central series had started production on Season 7 before it was halted due to the pandemic. It was canceled in August to make room for more adult animation on the network, according to a person familiar with the situation... meaning the show will end, by default, with Season 6.
Comedy Central
