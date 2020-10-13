Go Pro Today

Michael Ealy Joins ABC Drama Pilot ‘Triage’ Following ‘Stumptown’ Cancellation

Actor will star as a brilliant neurosurgeon on the medical drama

| October 13, 2020 @ 10:32 AM
Michael Ealy

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“Stumptown” star Michael Ealy has joined the cast of ABC’s medical drama pilot “Triage,” TheWrap has confirmed.

The actor’s casting comes a month after the network was forced to scrap plans for another season of “Stumptown” due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Ealy was one of the main characters on the P.I. drama, starring opposite Cobie Smulders and Jake Johnson.

Ordered to pilot earlier this year, “Triage” is a medical drama from writers David Cornue and Erica Messer. It is described as “a character-driven medical drama that follows a pioneering surgeon, Finley Briar, over three distinct decades at the same hospital.”

Also Read: 'Valley of the Gods' Drama From Joanna Coles and Pete Nowalk in Development at ABC

Ealy will star as a “brilliant neurosurgeon” with a personal connection to the series lead played by Parisa Fitz-Henley.

The pilot hails from 20th Television, with Steven Marrs, Courtney Hazlett and Caitlin Foito serving as executive producers. “Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu is attached to direct and executive produce.

Deadline first reported the news of Ealy’s casting.

All the TV Shows That Were Canceled Due to COVID-19 (Photos)

  • All the TV Shows That Were Canceled Due to COVID-19 (Photos) ABC, Showtime, Netflix
  • Kirsten Dunst George Clooney on Becoming a God in Central Florida Showtime
  • GLOW Netflix
  • The Society Netflix
  • I Am Not Okay With This production still Netflix
  • I'm Sorry TruTV
  • Stumptown ABC
  • Javier Bardem Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images
  • drunk history derek waters Comedy Central
1 of 9

From ABC’S “Stumptown” to Netflix’s “GLOW”

The list of TV shows that have been canceled or had their season renewals reversed due to COVID-19 seems to be growing by the day. From "On Becoming a God in Central Florida" to "GLOW," here are all the shows that were supposed to continue on, but were instead cut short.

View In Gallery

Related Content