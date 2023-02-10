Michael Irvin Files $100 Million Defamation Suit Against ‘Jane Doe’ and Marriott After NFL Network Pulls Him Off Air

NFL commentator Michael Irvin has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Jane Doe accuser and Marriott International over claims that he acted inappropriately with an unnamed hotel employee.

The claims resulted in Irvin — a former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer — pulled from NFL’s coverage of Sunday’s Super Bowl. Irvin, who’s been with the NFL since 2009, is seeking $100 million in damages, according to the lawsuit, which was was filed Thursday in Collin County, Texas.

The alleged incident occurred at the Marriott-owned Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel, in Phoenix, Arizona.

The lawsuit characterizes the hotel’s actions as “a rush to judgment,” adding that “its employees and management inaccurately and inflammatorily accused Mr. Irvin of misconduct to the National Football League.”

In addition to the claims of “false information” about Irvin’s behavior, the lawsuit states Irvin was “shockingly woken up by a crew of security” and removed from the hotel “without any explanation or questions.”

“What came after has devastated Mr. Irvin personally and professionally,” the lawsuit also states, referring to the NFL taking him off the Super Bowl beat.

“It is clear Michael is the latest victim of our cancel culture where all it takes is an accusation to ruin a person’s life. Michael looks forward to clearing his name in court and hopes the court of public opinion will see the truth come out as well,” Irvin’s attorney, Levi McCathern told the Associated Press.

According to the lawsuit, Irvin’s interactions with the hotel employee were “friendly” and “ended with a handshake.”

