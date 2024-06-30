Michael J Fox Joins Coldplay On Stage at Glastonbury for Two Songs | Video

Michael J. Fox made a surprise appearance during Coldplay’s headlining set at Glastonbury Saturday night. The actor joined the band on stage and played guitar during “Humankind” and “Fix You,” which was released in 2005.

Variety reported Coldplay frontman Chris Martin introduced Fox and said, “With his Chuck Berry riff and the way he punched Biff: ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Michael J. Fox.” He later revealed after the set that the band are all fans of the star. “The main reason we’re in a band is because of ‘Back to the Future,’” he told the crowd. “So thank you to Michael, our hero.”

Video shared by the BBC showed Fox, who has been public with his fight against Parkinson’s Disease for 30 years, was seated in a wheelchair throughout his performance.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin improv’d a little song about Michael J. Fox, who joined them on stage at #Glastonbury2024 pic.twitter.com/zxspgQewNv — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) June 29, 2024

Fox previously performed with Martin at a 2013 fundraiser for the actor’s foundation, and in 2016 the pair recreated the “Back to the Future” concert at a Coldplay tour stop in New Jersey.

Jammin' on JB Goode with Chris Martin @coldplay. UnBe-effing-lievable. Photo by Conor Romero, my TV son. #foxgala pic.twitter.com/21t72zhUtf — Michael J. Fox (@realmikefox) November 11, 2013

The band’s show also featured UK rapper Little Simz, who joined the group for a collaboration that is rumored to be titled “Supernova.” Simz played the stage directly before Coldplay’s set. The band were also joined by Victoria Canal for their song “Paradise.”

Tonight’s performance was the band’s 6th appearance and their 5th time headlining the festival. Coldplay debuted at the event in 1999 and subsequently played it in 2002, 2005, 2011, and 2016.

In November Fox revealed in an interview with CBS that he “always” battles depression. “The positivity is really sincere. I really feel it, and it’s genuine,” he said. “But it’s hard-fought, and it’s hard won, I should say. This fear, we can find ways to just give ourselves a break, give ourselves credit for getting through life, on life’s terms. And in order to do that, you have to stop and say, ‘It’s not that bad — it’s not that bad.’ … They say the absence of fear is faith.”