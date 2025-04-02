Michael Jackson Biopic 4-Hour Cut Could Be Split Into 2 Movies as Lionsgate Weighs Delayed Release

Antoine Fuqua’s “Michael” was not mentioned at the studio’s CinemaCon presentation

Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson in "MICHAEL" (Credit: Kevin Mazur)

“Michael” the upcoming biopic based on the late musician Michael Jackson could possibly be split into two movies, as distributor Lionsgate and Universal Pictures might push up the current Oct. 3 release date, according to a report in Deadline.

The film from director Antione Fuqua was a big part of 2024’s Lionsgate CinemaCon presentation, however no footage from the biopic was shown during these year’s convention, nor was it even mentioned.

The film stars Jackson’s own nephew, Jaafar Jackson, as the music icon in the film. Graham King/GK Films produced, with a script written by three-time Oscar nominee John Logan.

“Michael” initially wrapped principal photography last May, but Logan’s script is currently being revised ahead of reshoots.

The film also stars Colman Domingo as family patriarch Joe Jackson, and Nia Long as Katherine Jackson. Miles Teller also stars as Jackson’s attorney and advisor John Branca.

“I’m excited to be a part of a film that explores both the complicated soul of the legendary Michael Jackson as well as his impact on music and culture as a global icon. Not only am I fortunate to have a rich, complex and flawed character to portray in Joe Jackson, but I also have a front row seat for Jaafar’s incredible transformation,” Domingo previously said in a statement. “After seeing him in rehearsal, my mind was blown. There is something divine about the way that Jaafar is channeling his late uncle. His talent and embodiment of Michael’s essence is simply on another level.”

Reps for Lionsgate declined to comment.

