Tracy Morgan and Rosie Perez Among Narrators for Final ‘Black Market’ Episodes Following Michael K. Williams’ Death

Tracy Morgan, Rosie Perez and Felicia “Snoop” Pearson will narrate the final three episodes of “Black Market” following the death of Michael K. Williams, Vice TV said on Thursday. Pearson and Williams co-starred together on “The Wire.”

Williams died in mid September, when “Black Market” Season 2 was in active production. The “Boardwalk Empire” alum was able to finish all filming, but only half of the V.O. work.

In addition to revealing its list of pinch-hitters doing voiceover, Vice also shared a new clip from an upcoming Season 2 episode.

Watch the preview clip via the video above.

Here’s Vice’s description of the episode: Williams has an underground rendezvous in Miami with a big time crew of scammers who are cashing out on a lucrative unemployment fraud scam. In this contentious meeting, the anonymous head of the operation slams a stack of fraudulent credit cards on the table alongside his live firearms in an attempt to show how much more impressive their hauls are than any local drug dealer.

Throughout the episode, Williams meets with numerous individuals with ties to the game to learn what the latest scam is and why people enter this lifestyle, the logline continues. Some of the main culprits are the young street-genius-entrepreneurs who evolved from selling drugs into stealing identities and printing credit cards to fund a wild, cash-rich lifestyle.

“Black Market” explores the complex underworld of illicit trades and unravels how these criminal networks are reshaping our way of life. Offering an unflinching look into the lives of people operating in these illegal markets, Williams goes deep inside these shadow economies with access to major players in the game to find out how these black markets impact all of us.

The new season is described as “an intimate portrait of Williams and will give audiences unprecedented access into the new era of credit card scamming, how NYC’s secret world of boosting and flipping has reshaped mainstream fashion, black-market body modifications and more.”

“Through Williams’ uniquely raw and sincere approach to those he encounters, he ultimately seeks redemption for the individuals looking to thrive in a system that has failed them,” it continued.

“Black Market” Season 2 is produced by Freedome Productions & Picture Farm, and co-produced by Vice World News. Executive producers for Freedome Productions & Picture Farm are Michael K. Williams, Ben Freedman, Dion Sapp, Matthew Horowitz, David Laven and Matt Goldman. Executive producers for Vice World News are Jesse Angelo, Kristen Burns, Subrata De and Marsha Cooke. The executive producer for Vice TV is Falguni Lakhani Adams.

The series is distributed worldwide by Vice Distribution.

Williams died from an “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine,” according to the NYC Office of Chief Medical Examiner (OCME).

The Sept. 6 death was ruled to be an accident. Williams was 54.