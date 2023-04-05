Michael K. Williams Drug Dealer, Who Sold Deadly Fentanly-Laced Heroin to ‘The Wire’ Star, Pleads Guilty

A drug dealer who sold the deadly fentanyl-laced heroin packet to “The Wire” actor Michael K. Williams pleaded guilty Wednesday in New York, according to multiple media reports.

Irvin Cartagena was accused of selling the drugs to Williams on Sept. 5, 2021 in Brooklyn. He appeared Wednesday and pleaded guilty to one count of “conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl analogue, fentanyl, and heroin.”

Cartagena will be sentenced later this year, and faces a mandatory minimum of five years in state prison. He was arrested in February of last year after an extensive investigation that used camera footage and other forensic sources showing Cartagena and accomplices continued peddling powders after hearing of Williams’ death.

Williams had been shooting “Lovecraft Country” for HBO when his body was discovered in his New York apartment. It was determined that he died from an accidental overdose from the combined effects of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine.