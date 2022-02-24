Michael Keaton Teases Return of 1989 Batman With a Silhouette on Concrete That Still Kind of Rules (Photo)

We still don’t actually know precisely what Michael Keaton’s batsuit is going to look like in “The Flash.” But we assumed, given that from-behind view of it in the trailer last fall, it’s gonna basically be the 1989 suit from Tim Burton’s “Batman.”

Well, on Thursday Keaton shared an image on Instagram that completely blew up our expectations. Nah, we’re just kidding, Keaton basically confirmed our suspicions fully.

The image, a vague yet somehow surprisingly cool photo of a bat-silhouette on concrete, pretty much confirms that the suit we’ll be seeing is something close to the cape and cowl he wore to stop the (Jack Nicholson) Joker and the (Danny DeVito) Penguin. Check that out below:

Now that is a silhouette that says “You wanna get nuts? Come on! Let’s get nuts.” Especially since, well, it’s obviously daytime in that photo and we have to ask ourselves why a man dressed up as a bat is hanging out in broad daylight.

Now of course we can hear you asking: For what purpose did Keaton share the image? “The Flash” isn’t in theaters until Nov. 22. So we’re going to assume he’s teasing a new trailer. In fact, since “The Batman” comes out in one week (March 4,) we’ll bet real money right now that a new “The Flash” trailer will be paired with it. We’ll let you know as soon as we know.

In any event, “The Flash” will be loosely based on the 2011 DC Comics crossover event “Flashpoint,” with Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen going back in time to prevent the death of his mother. But changing that one thing ends up changing everything, as Barry learns when he returns to the present. His old reality gone, Barry is trapped in a new universe where Gotham City protected by Michael Keaton’s Batman, now 30 years older, as TheWrap exclusively reported last year.

Along with Keaton, who plays the caped crusader for the first time since 1992, the film will also feature Ben Affleck’s version of Batman, alongside Ron Livingston as Barry’s father. Sasha Calle also co-stars as Lara Lane Kent, daughter of Clark Kent and Lois Lane who serves as the Supergirl of her era.

Directed by Andy Muschietti and written by Christina Hodson (“Birds of Prey”), “The Flash” is scheduled (as we mentioned above) for Nov. 4, 2022.