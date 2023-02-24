Michael Mando is out at Apple TV’s “Sinking Spring” after an alleged on-set clash with a co-star, according to multiple media reports.

The other actor wasn’t named, but the Ridley Scott-produced series also stars Oscar nominee Brian Tyree Henry, Ving Rhames, Kate Mulgrew and Marin Ireland. Although produced attempted to smooth ruffled feathers, producers decided to show Mando the door and recast the role.

Mando, whose previous TV credits include “Better Call Saul” and “Orphan Black,” has been recast with Wagner Moura, who previously costarred opposite Elisabeth Moss in Apple’s “Shining Girls.”

Reps for Apple did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“Sinking Spring” was adapted by “Top Gun: Maverick” screenwriter Peter Craig, based on Dennis Tafoya’s 2009 book “Dope Thief.” It’s about a group of friends in Philadelphia who pose as DEA agents to rob houses and accidentally find the largest narcotics distribution ring on the Eastern seaboard.

Mando was set to play Manny Cespedes, a friend of Henry’s lead character Ray.

Craig, who also co-wrote “The Town” and “The Batman,” will serve as writer and exec producer and direct one episode. Scott, through his Scott Free banner, will executive produce and direct.

Henry, who will be seen in the fourth and final season of “Atlanta” in September, also executive produces, with novelist Tafoya acting as consulting producer.

The Hollywood Reporter was first with the story.