Filmmaker Michael Moore said a recent Associated Press report that Michigan’s former governor, Rick Snyder, will be charged for his role in the Flint water crisis has made him hopeful that “justice is happening” for the Flint community.

“Our longtime demands may have finally been met!” Moore said in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “Let’s hope justice is happening. This was a race crime — and once they learned the extent of the human damage they had done, they covered it up. Throw away the key.”

Moore, who is from Flint, has made several documentary films about the Michigan city; his 2018 film “Fahrenheit 11/9” also took a look at the Flint water scandal and was critical of Snyder’s handling of the crisis.

The charges against Snyder are not immediately clear, but the attorney general’s office has contacted the former officials’ defense attorneys to notify them of the indictments, according to the Associated Press.

In his Tuesday post, Moore said that Snyder “took over the city of Flint” and replaced its leaders with “his Republican, pro-business lackeys.”

“He told his lackeys to make deep cuts in city services (one of the poorest cities in the country), so they took the city off the pure water of Lake Huron & made Flint residents drink out of the dirty Flint River. 10,000+ Flint kids now have permanent brain damage!” Moore wrote.

