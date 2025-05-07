Michael Pitt, ‘Dawson’s Creek’ and ‘Boardwalk Empire’ Actor, Arrested for Sexual Assault

“Dawson’s Creek” and “Boardwalk Empire” actor Michael Pitt was arrested earlier this month on charges including sexual assault, criminal sexual act and strangulation, all involving four alleged incidents between 2020 and 2021.

The actor, who’s since been released, pleaded not guilty to the crimes. Officers from the New York Police Department arrested the star on Friday over the alleged incidents, all involving an ex-girlfriend, according to media reports.

Court documents obtained and reviewed by TheWrap state Pitt, who was arraigned at Kings Supreme Criminal Court in Brooklyn, sexually abused the alleged victim “by means of forcible compulsion.” He was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of first and third degree criminal sex acts, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of attempted assault and one count for second-degree strangulation.

Representatives for Pitt declined TheWrap’s request for comment.

The New York Post, which first reported the news Tuesday, detailed that Pitt allegedly forced his ex-girlfriend to engage in oral sex with him and struck her with a four-by-four block of wood and cinderblock. The news outlet reports that all the alleged incidents happened within the actor’s Bushwick home.

Pitt was released on a $15,000 bail fee following his arraignment. He is scheduled to head to court over the matter on June 17.

In a statement to the Post, Pitt’s attorney Cary London said they “look forward to proving his innocence.”

“Unfortunately, we live in a world where somebody like Mr. Pitt — an accomplished professional who would never so much as contemplate these crimes — can be arrested on the uncorroborated word of an unhinged individual,” London said. “We look forward to proving his innocence through the evidence and not through the media.”