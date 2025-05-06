Smokey Robinson Accused of Sexual Battery and Assault by 4 Former Employees

Four of Smokey Robinson’s ex-employees have accused the iconic singer, songwriter and former record label executive of sexual battery, assault, fostering a hostile work environment, false imprisonment and gender violence in a California civil court.

The complaint, filed Tuesday in the Los Angeles Superior Court, was submitted by four female former staffers, includes Robinson’s wife Frances Gladney as a defendant. The document, which was obtained by TheWrap, also accuses the musician of negligence, false imprisonment, failure to pay overtime and more.

Representatives for Robinson did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The 27-page document names each of the plaintiffs as Jane Does. The first states she started working for the Robinsons as their housekeeper at their Chatsworth home from Jan. 3, 2023 to February 2024, and during that time JD1 says she was forced to resign after Smokey’s repeated sexual assaults and sexual harassment against her, saying the first incident took place on March 2023 and it continued until she was forced to step out of her role last February.

An example of the Robinson’s alleged acts included calling her into his blue bedroom where he would “have showered and clothed only in his underwear” and kissed JD1 in her “mouth, neck and breasts.”

“Then he would roughly penetrate her vagina with his fingers, orally copulate her and proceed to penetrate her vagina with his erect penis causing her great pain,” the document states, adding that she would try to stop his advances by mentioning that he was married. The alleged incidents would often happen when Robinson’s wife was out at the nail salon. JD1 says she was sexually assaulted at least seven times.

JD2, who also worked for Robinson as a housekeeper at their Chatsworth home, stated that during her time working for the Robinson between May 2014 and February 2020 Robinson repeatedly sexually assaulted and sexually harassed her. One incident she mentioned included forcing her to perform oral sex on him and raping her without a condom. JD2 states Robinson assaulted her on at least 23 different occasions. She also said Robinson would threaten her if her if she refused to have sex with him and would make Frances be “mean” to her.

JD3 also said she was forced to resign after working as one of Robinson’s housekeepers. Between February 2012 and April 2024, JD3 said Robinson raped her at least 20 times. She also alleges that Robinson offered to pay her $500 to “allow him to orally copulate her,” which she states she refused. In addition, JD3 claims Robinson continued to sexually assault her and fostered a hostile work environment during her tenure. JD3 said she was afraid to report Robinson “due to her fear of losing her livelihood, familial reprisal, public embarrassment, shame and humiliation to her and her family, the possible adverse effect on her immigration status, as well as being threatened and intimidated by Defendant Smokey Robinson’s well-recognized celebrity status and his influential friends and associates.”

JD4 worked for Robinson as a housekeeper as well. She states in the document that Robinson first sexually assaulted her in 2007 after she accompanied him to his Las Vegas home. She says that’s where he forced her to enter his bedroom and raped her. She added that Robinson never used a condom during the assaults.

The women accuse Frances of “perpetuating a hostile work environment,” which included failing to take appropriate corrective actions to prevent Robinson’s behavior, mentioning that she was aware of Robinson’s previous sexual misconduct. They also accuse her of “regularly screaming” in a hostile manner, with all four women saying Frances used “ethnically pejorative words and language.”

The plaintiffs are demanding a sum of no less than $50,000,000 in damages and a trial by jury.