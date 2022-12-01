Michael Rapaport Says ‘There’s No Coming Back’ for ‘Scumbag’ Kanye After Defending Hitler (Video)

In his latest Twitter video, actor Michael Rapaport went off on Kanye West, calling him a “scumbag” for his unhinged, antisemitic interview with Alex Jones and barking that “there’s no coming back” for the rapper.

“There’s no coming back, scumbag. Kanye West, you miserable motherf—er, gimp mask-wearing motherf—er,” Rapaport said in the clip.

The video was posted just hours after the interview in which West, for reasons that haven’t been explained, wore a mask to cover his face.

During the interview, West made multiple antisemitic comments, which managed to make even an extremist like Jones attempt to calm things down. West also defended Adolf Hitler, saying “I see good things” in the man responsible for the Holocaust.

And, yes, he participated in the interview alongside white supremacist Nick Fuentes, who West has been seen with constantly in recent weeks.

But before getting into that stuff, Rapaport called out West for appearing on Jones’ show at all, considering Jones’ central role in stoking vile harassment of the parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook massacre and spreading conspiracy theories alleging the attack was a hoax. Then

“You’re sitting there, talking to a person who, God forbid, your kids were in that classroom in Sandy Hook, he denied that that happened. That’s where you’re at. And you’re bringing up the most despicable person ever and saying there’s good in him?” Rapaport said.

“In a gimp mask?” Rapaport added.

“There’s… you think that Adolf Hitler wouldn’t have thrown your ass in an oven or shot you in the street and not even thought twice about it, you dumbf–k. There’s no good in him. And at this point, I believe that what was good in you, is gone,” Rapaport continued.

“And your mother, God rest her soul, would be ashamed of you. Your mother would have been ashamed of you, and what you’ve become, you f—, you.”