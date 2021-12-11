Michael Strahan became the first U.S. journalist to travel to space when he completed a roundtrip flight on Jeff Bezos’ latest Blue Origin mission Saturday.

“Yo! Flight’s over. We’re done. I’m back at the training center here,” “Good Morning America” co-anchor Strahan said in a video he tweeted shortly after 12 p.m. ET, once he and the other crew members on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket had landed safely back here on Earth. “And I got to say it was sur-real. However you want to spell that. But it was unbelievable. It’s hard to even describe it. It’s going to take a little bit to process it, but it couldn’t have gone better. I got my hat, I got my wings and I can fly. I did today. I don’t know how to match this. Wow, is all I can say. Wow. There we go. Michael ‘Astronaut’ Strahan, out.”

If that’s not enough Strahan in Space content for you, streaming platform ABC News Live will debut the special “Michael Strahan’s Liftoff to Space” tonight at 8 p.m. ET. The program “will relive the excitement of Strahan’s flight to space, return to earth and the preparation leading up to the launch.” The special will later be available for viewing on Hulu.

Strahan was among five other crew members on Saturday’s Blue Origin flight, which marks the third passenger mission for the Bezos-owned company, including Laura Shepard Churchley, the daughter of legendary astronaut Alan Shepard, and four people who paid for their ticket to ride to space.

The group took off in Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket at 10:01 a.m. ET from launch facilities near Van Horn, Texas, and enjoyed a roundtrip journey to the edge of space that took 10 minutes from start to landing.

Other celebs to travel on a Blue Origin flight so far include William Shatner in October and Bezos himself in July.

Watch Strahan’s recap of his 10-minute Blue Origin mission via the video in the tweet below.