‘Michael’ Teaser Trailer Twirls 116 Million Views in 24 Hours, New Record for a Music Biopic

The first teaser for “Michael,” the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic from director Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson, drew 116.2 million views worldwide, the largest 24-hour launch for any music-biopic teaser in history and Lionsgate’s largest-ever first-day trailer launch.

“Michael” offers the first extended look at Jaafar Jackson — Michael Jackson’s nephew — portraying the King of Pop. Lionsgate reported the new records on Saturday, citing analytics firm WaveMetrix.

The teaser will begin screening in theaters next week attached to Lionsgate’s “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.”

“Michael” is set to open April 24, 2026, as part of a global rollout. Lionsgate will handle domestic distribution, Universal Pictures will distribute in international territories except Japan, which is being handled by Kino Films.

The biopic aims to cover Jackson’s life beyond his chart-topping hits, tracing his path from child performer in the Jackson Five to a solo artist who became one of the most influential entertainers in modern pop culture. According to the film’s synopsis, the project will depict key offstage chapters along with some of Jackson’s early iconic performances, presenting what the filmmakers describe as a front-row view of his artistic evolution.

Fuqua directs from a screenplay by John Logan. Graham King, whose credits include “Bohemian Rhapsody,” produces alongside longtime Jackson estate executors John Branca and John McClain.

The cast also includes Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Juliano Krue Valdi, Miles Teller and Colman Domingo. Additional promotional materials — including the teaser, poster and production stills — were released Friday.