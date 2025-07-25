‘Top Boy’ Actor Micheal Ward Charged With Rape, Sexual Assault

Micheal Ward, best known for playing Jamie in Netflix’s “Top Boy,” has been charged with two counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault on Friday, according to the London Metropolitan Police.

The BAFTA award-winning actor, who hails from Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, was arrested in London for crimes that allegedly took place in January 2023 and related to one woman.

“Our specialist officers continue to support the woman who has come forward – we know investigations of this nature can have significant impact on those who make reports,” Detective Superintendent Scott Ware, whose team is leading the investigation, said in a statement

Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS London South, Catherine Baccas, added that Ward has the right to a trial in the matter while outline the specifics of the charges.

“Having carefully reviewed a file of evidence, the Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Micheal Ward, 27, with two counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration, and one count of sexual assault against a woman in January 2023,” she said. “We remind all concerned that proceedings against the suspect are active and he has a right to a fair trial.”

She continued: “It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in anyway prejudice these proceedings.”

In addition to “Top Boy,” the Jamaican-born actor rose to stardom after his performance as Franklyn Cooper in “Lovers Rock,” which earned him a BAFTA nomination for Best Supporting Actor. He also won a BAFTA Rising Star award in 2020. He starred in the BBC series “Small Axe,” the film “Blue Story,” “The Beautiful Game” and more. His most recent role is in Ari Aster’s “Eddington” which is currently in theaters.

Ward is reportedly set to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court in London on Aug. 28.

BBC was first to report the news.