Michele Imperato Named MGM Motion Picture Group President of Physical Production

Imperato has more than 30 years of filmmaking experience

| June 15, 2020 @ 12:00 PM Last Updated: June 15, 2020 @ 12:01 PM
MGM

Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) has hired Michele Imperato as Motion Picture Group President of Physical Production, Film Group Chairman Michael De Luca and Film Group President Pamela Abdy announced on Monday.

“We are so pleased to have Michele join us here at MGM,” De Luca and Abdy said. “Over her long career, she has worked alongside some of the world’s great filmmakers, and helped to steer an incredible array of projects. We are thrilled she will be a part of our team as we forge ahead with an exciting lineup of films.”

“I am excited to be joining MGM, a studio with a deep commitment to great storytelling,” Imperato added. “I am equally as happy to be working with Mike, Pam and the entire team as we look ahead to bring an incredible slate of movies to theaters around the world.”

Also Read: MGM Signs First-Look Film and TV Deals With Killer Films

Imperato has more than 30 years of filmmaking experience and has produced a wide variety of films across all genres, including Paul Feig’s “The Heat” and “Ghostbusters,” Josh Boone’s “The Fault in Our Stars,” Catherine Hardwicke’s “Twilight” and Craig Brewer’s “Coming 2 America.”

MGM’s upcoming film projects include Ron Howard’s “Thirteen Lives,” “The Martian” author Andy Weir’s next novel with Chris Lord and Phil Miller, George Miller’s “Three Thousand Years of Longing” and Tommy Kail’s “Fiddler on the Roof.” MGM will also soon release “Candyman,” as well as the James Bond entry “No Time to Die.”

'Twilight' Stars Who Found Critical Success After Blockbuster Vampire Film Franchise (Photos)

  • Rami Malek Kristen Stewart Robert Pattinson Twilight
  • Good Time Robert Pattinson Getty Images
  • Kristen Stewart Attends 2015 Toronto International Film Festival Getty Images
  • AMERICAN PASTORAL Dakota Fanning TheWrap
  • Getty Images
  • Anna Kendrick Getty Images
  • Michael Sheen Getty Images
  • Elizabeth Reaser, The Haunting of Hill House TheWrap
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • lee pace Getty Images
1 of 11

These actors followed up the vampire series with roles they really sunk their teeth into

The four "Twilight" films earned over $3.3 billion dollars at the global box office and turned stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart into household names. While the vampire film franchise didn't net any of its stars any acting accolades, many have found critical success with other roles.

Here are 10 stars who sank their teeth into meaty post-"Twilight" parts.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE