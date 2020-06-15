Michele Imperato Named MGM Motion Picture Group President of Physical Production

Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) has hired Michele Imperato as Motion Picture Group President of Physical Production, Film Group Chairman Michael De Luca and Film Group President Pamela Abdy announced on Monday.
“We are so pleased to have Michele join us here at MGM,” De Luca and Abdy said. “Over her long career, she has worked alongside some of the world’s great filmmakers, and helped to steer an incredible array of projects. We are thrilled she will be a part of our team as we forge ahead with an exciting lineup of films.”
“I am excited to be joining MGM, a studio with a deep commitment to great storytelling,” Imperato added. “I am equally as happy to be working with Mike, Pam and the entire team as we look ahead to bring an incredible slate of movies to theaters around the world.”
Imperato has more than 30 years of filmmaking experience and has produced a wide variety of films across all genres, including Paul Feig’s “The Heat” and “Ghostbusters,” Josh Boone’s “The Fault in Our Stars,” Catherine Hardwicke’s “Twilight” and Craig Brewer’s “Coming 2 America.”
MGM’s upcoming film projects include Ron Howard’s “Thirteen Lives,” “The Martian” author Andy Weir’s next novel with Chris Lord and Phil Miller, George Miller’s “Three Thousand Years of Longing” and Tommy Kail’s “Fiddler on the Roof.” MGM will also soon release “Candyman,” as well as the James Bond entry “No Time to Die.”
'Twilight' Stars Who Found Critical Success After Blockbuster Vampire Film Franchise (Photos)
The four "Twilight" films earned over $3.3 billion dollars at the global box office and turned stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart into household names. While the vampire film franchise didn't net any of its stars any acting accolades, many have found critical success with other roles.
Here are 10 stars who sank their teeth into meaty post-"Twilight" parts.
Robert Pattinson (Edward Cullen)
Pattinson has worked primarily in indie films, earning praise for his roles in "Good Time" (2018) and "The Lighthouse" (2019). His next two projects are far more high profile; Pattinson is starring in Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" this summer and will play the Caped Crusader in 2021's "The Batman."
Getty Images
Kristen Stewart (Bella Swan)
Stewart has played everything from a warrior princess ("Snow White and the Huntsman") to a super spy ("Charlie's Angels"). She won the Cesar Award for Best Supporting Actress for "Clouds of Sils Maria" in 2015, and her recent turn as Jean Seberg in "Seberg" has been lauded (read our review here).
Getty Images
Dakota Fanning (Jane Volturi)
An accomplished former child actor -- Fanning was the youngest acting nominee in SAG Awards history for 2001's "I Am Sam. After "Twilight," Fanning has had a slew of on-screen projects, including the critically-acclaimed sci-fi series "The Alienist." She'll next star opposite her sister Elle Fanning in "The Nightengale."
TheWrap
Rami Malek (Benjamin)
Malek had a small role in "Breaking Dawn: Part 2" as a member of the Egyptian vampire coven. He'd go on to win an Emmy for his role as a computer hacker in "Mr. Robot" and an Oscar for playing Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody" -- making him arguably the most successful "Twilight" alumnus.
Getty Images
Anna Kendrick (Jessica Stanley)
In between filming the "Twilight" films, Kendrick earned a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination for 2009's "Up In the Air" opposite George Clooney. Arguably one of the most prolific actors today, Kendrick had a starring role in the "Pitch Perfect" trilogy, and voiced the "Trolls" movie and its 2020 sequel, among many projects. She also executive produced and will star in two streaming series: "Dummy" on Quibi and "Love Life" on HBO Max.
Getty Images
Michael Sheen (Aro)
Sheen was already an accomplished actor before he portrayed Volturi leader Aro, earning critical acclaim for turns in "The Queen" and "Frost/Nixon." A versatile actor, he's nabbed a Golden Globe nomination for "Masters of Sex" and now stars in Fox's breakout hit "Prodigal Son."
Getty Images
Elizabeth Reaser (Esme Cullen)
Reaser has worked in film, theater and television since playing Edward Cullen's mom. She earned an Emmy-nod for a guest role on "Grey's Anatomy" around the time "Twilight" was released, and has gone on to star in "Manhunt: Unabomber," "Law & Order: True Crime" and "The Handmaid's Tale"
TheWrap
Peter Facinelli (Carlisle Cullen)
Facinelli followed his role as the Cullen patriarch with a seven-season run on the critically acclaimed "Showtime" series "Nurse Jackie."
Getty Images
Mackenzie Foy (Renesmee Cullen)
Only a child when she played Edward and Bella's daughter, Foy was praised for her supporting role in 2016's "Interstellar" -- earning Critic's Choice and Saturn Award nominations. She's since played the lead in Disney's "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms."
Getty Images
Lee Pace (Garrett)
Before playing Garrett in the final "Twilight" film, Pace was an Emmy and Golden Globe nominee for "Pushing Daisies."
He had a starring role on AMC's acclaimed "Halt and Catch Fire," but is probably best known for his genre work portraying Elf king Thranduil in the "Hobbit" movies and Ronan the Accuser in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Getty Images
