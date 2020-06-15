Michele Imperato Named MGM Motion Picture Group President of Physical Production

Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) has hired Michele Imperato as Motion Picture Group President of Physical Production, Film Group Chairman Michael De Luca and Film Group President Pamela Abdy announced on Monday.

“We are so pleased to have Michele join us here at MGM,” De Luca and Abdy said. “Over her long career, she has worked alongside some of the world’s great filmmakers, and helped to steer an incredible array of projects. We are thrilled she will be a part of our team as we forge ahead with an exciting lineup of films.”

“I am excited to be joining MGM, a studio with a deep commitment to great storytelling,” Imperato added. “I am equally as happy to be working with Mike, Pam and the entire team as we look ahead to bring an incredible slate of movies to theaters around the world.”

Also Read: MGM Signs First-Look Film and TV Deals With Killer Films

Imperato has more than 30 years of filmmaking experience and has produced a wide variety of films across all genres, including Paul Feig’s “The Heat” and “Ghostbusters,” Josh Boone’s “The Fault in Our Stars,” Catherine Hardwicke’s “Twilight” and Craig Brewer’s “Coming 2 America.”

MGM’s upcoming film projects include Ron Howard’s “Thirteen Lives,” “The Martian” author Andy Weir’s next novel with Chris Lord and Phil Miller, George Miller’s “Three Thousand Years of Longing” and Tommy Kail’s “Fiddler on the Roof.” MGM will also soon release “Candyman,” as well as the James Bond entry “No Time to Die.”