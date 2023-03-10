Michele Imperato Stabile Named President of Worldwide Physical Production, Warner Bros Pictures

Michele Imperato Stabile has been named President, Worldwide Physical Production, Warner Bros. Pictures, the studio announced on Friday.

Imperato Stablile will join the studio in the coming weeks, and she will repot to Warner Bros Pictures Group’s Co-Chair and CEOs Mike DeLuca and Pam Abdy.

“We think Missy’s one of the best in the business,” DeLuca and Abdy said in a statement. “We’ve had the pleasure of working with her before and have seen how skillfully she works with our creative partners and production teams to deliver a top-notch filmmaking experience, which results in great films. We can’t wait for her to get started.”

According to Deadline which first reported the news, “in her new role, Imperato Stabile will lead the division responsible for all aspects of the Warner Bros. Pictures Group’s (WB Pictures, DC Studios, Warner Animation Group) film productions, including digital effects, post-production services and product placement.”

Imperato Stabile recently served as President of Physical Production at MGM, where she oversaw both MGM and Orion films.

Over her extensive career, Imperato has worked as a producer, executive producer, and production manager, having worked on over 40 films to date. She has been a member of the DGA since 1994.