Michelle Monaghan to Star in Netflix Hockey Drama From Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps

Michelle Monaghan will star in Nick Naveda and Shawn Levy’s upcoming Netflix hockey drama for 21 Laps.

Bridget Bedard, best known for “Love Life” and “Transparent,” will serve as the showrunner and executive producer for the eight-episode series. Trey Edward will serve as an executive producer on the project and direct the series’ first two episodes.

The still untitled project will take place in a small working-class town of South Dorothy, Minnesota, whose high school has churned out hockey stars for decades. When a tragic bus crash takes the lives of the high school hockey coach and several players, the coach’s widow, played by “The White Lotus” star, steps in to lead a new team of underdogs to glory.

“I’ve carried South Dorothy and its people in my heart for as long as I can remember,” Naveda said. “To finally bring that world to life with my Grizzly family at 21 Laps and Netflix is nothing short of a dream come true. Big love and gratitude to my partners for this opportunity, and for all their unyielding support over the years.”

The series is set to shoot in Vancouver in the new year but has not set a release date at the streamer. Levy, Dan Levine and Robert Atwood will executive produce the project with 21 Laps with Moera Ainai serving as a producer.

The hockey drama will be Netflix’s latest collaboration with the production company, following “Stranger Things,” “All the Light We Cannot See,” “The Perfect Couple” and “The Adam Project.”

“This show has long been a 21 Laps favorite and one of the best pieces we have had the privilege of developing and supporting,” Levy said. “Nick and Bridget have built a world and ensemble of characters that are rooted in authenticity and huge heart which, not surprisingly, attracted such great talent with our director Trey Edward Shults and lead Michelle Monaghan. With its visceral sports backdrop and a story grounded in deep humanity, we cannot wait to bring this show to a global audience.”