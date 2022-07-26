Michelle Monaghan is playing a pair of devious twin sisters, who share each others’ lives — until one of them goes missing — in the creepy new trailer for the Netflix limited series “Echoes.”

Here’s a logline for the series: “‘Echoes’ is a mystery thriller about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret. Since they were children, Leni and Gina have secretly swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults: they share two homes, two husbands, and a child but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing.”

The series stars Monaghan as the twins, alongside Matt Bomer as Jack, Daniel Sunjata as Charlie, Ali Stroker as Claudia, Karen Robinson as Sheriff Louise Floss, Rosanny Zayas as Deputy Paula Martinez, Michael O’Neill as Victor, Celia Weston as Grandma Georgia Taylor, Gable Swanlund as Mathilda, Tyner Rushing as Maria, Hazel and Ginger Mason as the young twins, Alise Willis as Meg and Maddie Nichols as Natasha.

The series hails from executive producers and co-showrunners Brian Yorkey (“13 Reasons Why”) and Quinton Peeples (“Runaways”). Vanessa Gazy (“Eden”) is an EP, creator and writer. Imogen Banks (“Sisters”) is an EP. Endemol Shine Banks Australia also executive produces.

The show will span seven episodes and begins streaming August 19 on Netflix.