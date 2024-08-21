Michelle Obama’s DNC Speech Wins With Fans by a Landslide: ‘Concerned for @BarackObama That He Has to Follow This’

Michelle Obama’s fiery speech at the Democratic National Convention was extremely well received by the audience inside Chicago’s United Center, and just as well regarded by fans watching at home.

The former first lady praised Vice President Kamala Harris for the “contagious power of hope” that she has brought to this election cycle and contrasted it with that of Trump’s “whining” and “complaining.”

One thing people picked up on was the differences between Obama’s remarks Tuesday and her 2016 message, “When they go low, we go high.” Suffice to say, they were happy to see her apparently distancing herself from that earlier slogan in favor of something more combative.

Fans also celebrated when she mocked Trump’s infamous “black jobs” comment from earlier this year, when she joked, “Who is going to tell him that the job that he is currently seeking might just be one of those ‘Black jobs’?”

The 44th President of the United States followed up his wife’s rousing speech saying, “I’m feeling fired up! I’m feeling ready to go – even if I’m the only person stupid enough to speak after Michelle Obama.”

Fans online also caught a slight of hand and implied innuendo when referencing the former Republican president and his obsession with crowd sizes.

Read for more social media reactions:

2016 Michelle Obama: When they go low, we go high.



2024 Michelle Obama: pic.twitter.com/tVO4N8nRUZ — Imani Gandy (Orca’s Version) ⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) August 21, 2024

“Who’s going to tell him the job he is seeking might be one of those Black jobs?” — Michelle Obama on Trump pic.twitter.com/5lgdi6XwU2 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 21, 2024

The crowd lit up after @MichelleObama delivered this line:



“Who’s going to tell him that the job that he’s seeking is one of those ‘Black jobs’” pic.twitter.com/jkLWA8XLPD — Raquel Martin (@RaquelMartinTV) August 21, 2024

Michelle Obama: Who is going to tell him the job he is currently seeking might just be one of those black jobs? pic.twitter.com/wHrYPwUhfm — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2024

Concerned for @BarackObama that he has to follow this .. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) August 21, 2024

Michelle Obama: She understands that most of us will never be afforded the grace of failing forward. We will never benefit from the affirmative action of generational wealth. pic.twitter.com/ywBjdwZl3E — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2024

I can't even tell you how cathartic it is to watch Michelle Obama totally unload on the small man who did everything he could to make her and Barack's life hell.



She'd been holding back so long, and she was STILL graceful in her evisceration of trump.



VERY SATISFYING. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) August 21, 2024

Michelle Obama has been holding this back since Inauguration Day 2017.#DemConvention pic.twitter.com/60T6YEOOYo — Kevin D. Grüssing 🪷 (pronounced Grew-sing) (@KevDGrussing) August 21, 2024

Kamala’s husband’s ex-wife is supporting her more enthusiastically than Trump’s current wife is supporting him https://t.co/RtJFqqJAMJ — Ben Wexler (@mrbenwexler) August 21, 2024

Ok this is a perfect comedic delivery. pic.twitter.com/7ZOUaG9j19 — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) August 21, 2024

Obama: Here is a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago. There's the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes pic.twitter.com/WGwNOFinHK — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2024

Barack Obama just got under Trump’s skin BIGLY…



“His WEIRD obsession with crowd sizes” pic.twitter.com/A0NLkV8qQE — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 21, 2024

Michelle Obama got everyone like this right now! pic.twitter.com/QakDcJtLOn — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 21, 2024

Good luck to Obama following his wife’s speech! — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) August 21, 2024

MICHELLE OBAMA SAID AIN’T NO TIME FOR THAT BULLSHIT — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 21, 2024