Michelle Sewell, Walt Disney Studios’ EVP Global Publicity, to Retire After 33 Years

Michelle Sewell, EVP of Global publicity for The Walt Disney Studios, will retire next year after 33 years with the company.

The studio executive shared the news with staff Monday, setting her last day for spring 2026.

Sewell joined Disney in 1992 and previously led the studio’s European and International publicity campaigns before being elevated to her current role leading Global PR in 2007.

Sewell currently reports to Asad Ayaz, chief brand officer of The Walt Disney Company and president of Disney Entertainment Marketing.

During her tenure, Sewell oversaw campaigns for 11 of the top 20 all-time highest grossing films worldwide, including: Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” (2018) and “Avengers: Endgame” (2019), 20th Century Studios’ “Avatar: The Way of Water” (2022), Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” (2024), and Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Frozen” (2013). She also led campaigns for Disney’s “The Lion King” (2019), as well as “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (2015) and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” (2017), among other blockbuster releases.

Read Sewell’s email in full below:

After 33 amazing years and exponentially more emails written, I’m writing this one today to share the news that I’m going to be retiring from Disney after we wrap up this awards season in April.

While it’s not happening anytime soon, I’ve started having some conversations internally to prepare for it, and we know better than anyone that news always gets out. I’ll be working closely with Asad and the PR team on our transition plan over the next few months, but I wanted you to hear it directly from me as soon as possible.

That said, it’s a bit surreal to be typing this! It’s truly astonishing when I look back on my time here. To quote Bob Iger himself, it’s been “the ride of a lifetime” – and that’s not only because of the many, many pinch-me experiences I’ve had here, but primarily because of the exceptionally talented and passionate team of incredible people I’ve been fortunate to lead and to work amongst. I know I’ve developed a reputation for my long emails, but trying to encapsulate all that we’ve accomplished together would be longer than most novels so I will save you from that (for now)!

I am so thankful to each and every one of you for making this the absolute best place to spend so much of my life. I’m also deeply grateful to Bob, Alan and Asad for their constant leadership and support through the years – I could not have asked for better bosses. The decision to move on is one of the hardest I’ve ever had to make, yet I’m excited to unplug from the grid when the time comes and see what’s next.

So, it’s not goodbye yet, of course – no rest for the wicked as we have several more big films this year (along with their globe-spanning press tours), and awards season just beginning. Let’s have a great time with it.

Thank you again for everything.

Michelle

Deadline first reported the news.