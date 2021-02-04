Michelle Williams to Star in Todd Haynes’ Peggy Lee Biopic ‘Fever’

Michelle Williams is attached to star in the biopic “Fever” about the life of the singer Peggy Lee that will now be directed by Todd Haynes, and MGM is in talks to acquire and develop the film, two individuals told TheWrap.

“Fever” was once a project that had Reese Witherspoon attached to star with a screenplay by the late Nora Ephron, but this latest package of the film is still in early days.

In fact, pop star Billie Eilish has also expressed interest to be an executive producer on the film along with her mother Maggie Baird and record label partner Justin Lubliner and are in early talks as well.

Witherspoon would still be attached as a producer on “Fever,” however, as would Marc Platt and Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon via their production banner Killer Films.

Peggy Lee, born Norma Deloris Egstrom, was an iconic jazz and pop singer who throughout her career dating back to the 1940s recorded over 1,100 songs and composed 270 tracks. She is perhaps best known for her cover of the song “Fever” by Little Willie John that she recorded in 1958. She had four number one hits throughout her career including “Is That All There Is?” and “Somebody Else Is Taking My Place.”

Lee was also an Oscar-nominated actress who starred in “Pete Kelly’s Blues,” “The Jazz Singer” and even lent her voice to Disney’s animated classic “Lady and the Tramp.”

