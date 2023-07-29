Actress Michelle Yeoh finally tied the knot with her fiancé of 19 years, ex-Ferrari CEO Jean Todt. And among the featured guests was her Academy Award.

Yeoh and Todt married Thurday in Geneva, Switzerland, according to an instagram post by one of their guests, Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa. The post included the wedding program and pictures from the nuptials, including one in which Yeoh held up her Best Actress Oscar for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

According to the program, the duo met in Shanghai in June 2004 and were engaged about a month later in July 2004. A whirlwind love affair to be sure, the couple made up for that by waiting nearly two decades to actually tie the knot.

The program reads: “Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!”

Following Massa’s post, Toldt confirmed the wedding on X, “Now that my other son, @MassaFelipe19 has « discreetly » spread the good news, I can happily confirm the union with the love of my life, Michelle.”

Now that my other son @MassaFelipe19 has « discreetly » spread the good news, I can happily confirm the union with the Love of my life, Michelle. pic.twitter.com/p7Q09cpfhP — Jean Todt (@JeanTodt) July 28, 2023

In a Los Angeles Times profile last year, Yeoh explained her take on the wedding: “A piece of paper doesn’t change it for me. But it means a lot to Jean, so it means a lot to me.”

Yeoh was previously married to Hong Kong businessman and film producer Dickson Poon from 1988-1992. Todt has a son from a previous relationship, Nicolas Todt, who manages professional race car drivers.