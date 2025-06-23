Mick Ralphs, Bad Company Guitarist Behind ‘Feel Like Makin’ Love’ and ‘Movin’ On,’ Dies at 81

Mick Ralphs, founding guitarist for the rock supergroup Bad Company whose warm power chords and understated melodies punctuate global mega-hits “Feel Like Makin’ Love,” “Ready for Love” and “Movin’ On,” has died, his family and bandmates announced Monday. He was 81.

“Our Mick has passed, my heart just hit the ground,” Bad Company singer Paul Rodgers wrote. “He has left us with exceptional songs and memories. He was my friend, my songwriting partner, an amazing and versatile guitarist who had the greatest sense of humor. Our last conversation a few days ago we shared a laugh but it won’t be our last.”

The statement said Ralphs passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones. No cause of place of death was given.

Before Bad Company, Ralphs was also the founding guitarist of Mott the Hoople, the pioneering British glam-rock band formed in 1969. The band had a hit in 1972 with “All the Young Dudes,” written and produced by David Bowie, but after years of lineup changes and internal strife, Mott the Hoople disbanded the year after Ralphs left to form Bad Company in 1973.

After a single spirited jam- and song-sharing session with former Free singer Rodgers, drummer Simon Kirke and bassist Boz Burrell, Bad Company was off and running. Their self-titled debut album, released in 1974, was an immediate success with classics like “Can’t Get Enough,” which Ralphs wrote, “Feel Like Makin’ Love,” and of course, “Bad Company.”

With the help of Led Zeppelin’s legendary manager Peter Grant, Bad Company became the first band signed to Zeppelin’s Swan Song label. The band sold millions of albums and filled arenas around the world, with Ralphs’ punchy-yet-melodic guitar front-and-center.

AMSTERDAM, HOLLAND: Bad Company perform live on stage in Amsterdam, Holland in 1975. L-R Paul Rodgers, Mick Ralphs (Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns)

“He was a dear friend, a wonderful songwriter, and an exceptional guitarist. We will miss him deeply,” Kirke wrote.

Ralphs’ later years were marked by health challenges. He suffered a stroke in 2016 that forced him to retire from touring. He is survived by partner Susie Chavasse, two children, three step-children and his bandmates.