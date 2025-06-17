Kim Woodburn, British Reality TV Staple, Dies at 83

Kim Woodburn, the English reality TV personality known for her brash catchphrases as well as her cleanliness, has died. She was 83.

“It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved Kim Woodburn passed away yesterday following a short illness. Kim was an incredibly kind, caring, charismatic and strong person. Her husband Peter is heartbroken at the loss of his soulmate,” her manager told The BBC on Tuesday. “We are so proud of the amazing things Kim achieved in her life and career. We kindly ask that Kim’s husband and close friends are given the time and privacy they need to grieve.”

Woodburn’s husband Peter further confirmed her death on social media, writing, “My wonderful, beautiful, Kim passed away last night. God bless, my love.”

After becoming a British household name for hosting “How Clean Is Your House?” for Channel 4 from 2003 to 2009, Woodburn went on to star in competition shows like “I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!” and “Celebrity Big Brother.”

Her “Clean” co-star Aggie MacKenzie also mourned the late star with a fitting tribute.

“Kim was a tormented soul, but now she’s finally at peace,” she told The Sun. “We clashed often. Behind the fierce persona was deep pain and incredible strength. She survived because she had to. I hope she’s resting now. She was an unforgettable woman.”

Outside of reality TV, Woodburn was a regular on U.K. television screens across dozens of game shows and talk shows over the years.