RLJE Films and the horror streaming service Shudder have acquired the North American rights to “Offseason,” the latest film from director Mickey Keating that made its premiere at this year’s SXSW.

“Offseason” stars Jocelin Donahue and Joe Swanberg and is an American Gothic horror about a woman who travels to a desolate island town after receiving a mysterious letter and soon becomes trapped in a nightmare. RLJE plans to release “Offseason” in theaters early next year. Shudder, which has also acquired UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand rights, will premiere the film on its platform later in 2022. WTFFilms took international rights.

Keating is the director of “Darling,” “Carnage Park” and “Psychopaths,” and he both wrote and directed “Offseason,” which was his third film to premiere at SXSW. He was also the host of the Shudder Original series “The Core.” The film was produced by Maurice Fadida and Eric B. Fleischman through their label Defiant Studios and financed by Kodiak Pictures. This is Keating’s third collaborating with Fleischman.

Also Read: 'Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free,' 'The Fallout' Win SXSW Audience Awards

“Working with RLJE and Shudder to release ‘Offseasons’ is an absolute dream. Over the years they have become an unparalleled force releasing some of the most innovative, original and exciting genre films in the world. I couldn’t be more excited to now be a part of that and can’t wait to terrify audiences everywhere,” Keating said.

“With ‘Offseason,’ Keating has crafted an eerie, chilling nightmare that will haunt viewers with its uncanny terror and bone-deep sense of dread, anchored by a mesmerizing lead performance from Donahue,” Craig Engler, Shudder’s general manager said in a statement.

“We’re very excited to be re-teaming with RLJE and starting our relationship with Shudder on this acquisition. They have built the premiere home for horror and we’re honored to be joining the family,” Defiant Studios’ Fleischman and Fadida added.

Also Read: Suki Waterhouse Horror Film 'Seance' Nabbed by RLJE Films and Shudder

The deal was negotiated by Emily Gotto of Shudder, Mark Ward of RLJE Films and Gregory Chambet on behalf of WTFilms with CAA’s Nick Ogiony on behalf of Defiant’s Eric B. Fleischman and Maurice Fadida.

CAA Media Finance brokered the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.