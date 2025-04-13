Mickey Rourke Leaves ‘Celebrity Big Brother UK’ Due to ‘Inappropriate Language’

Mickey Rourke departed the “Celebrity Big Brother UK” house Saturday following reports of “inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behavior.”

Rourke’s exit comes days after he was accused of using homophobic language by JoJo Siwa. On Wednesday’s episode, Rourke asked Siwa if she dates men or women — after she answered that she’s gay, Rourke said, “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore.”

“I can guarantee I will still be gay and I will still be in a very happy relationship,” Siwa answered. Rourke continued and told Siwa, “I’ll tie you up” and eventually used a homophobic slur. Rourke also said he was “going to vote the lesbian out real quick” before yelling, “I need a f–k” and pointing at Siwa.

Rourke later apologized in the show’s confessional room. “I apologize. I don’t have dishonorable intentions – I’m just talking smack,” he said. “I wasn’t taking it all so serious. I didn’t mean it in any bad intentions and if I did, sorry.”

Footage from the episode prompted Bella Thorne, who worked with Rourke on the 2020 film “Girl,” to share her thoughts on her one-time costar. “This f–king dude. GROSS. I had to work with this man – in a scene where I’m on my knees with my hands zip-tied around my back. He’s supposed to take a metal grinder to my knee cap and instead he used it on my genitals thru my jeans. Hitting them over and over again. I had bruises on my pelvic bone,” she wrote on X.

“Working with Mickey was one of the all-time worst experiences of my life working as an actress,” she added.

“So many gross stories of things he made me go thru on that movie, including in his last scene to speed up and rev his engine so he could cover me completely in dirt,” Thorne continued. “I guess he thought it was funny to humiliate me in front of the entire crew. Having to go in his trailer absolutely alone because he refused to speak to the director or producers – so I had to convince him to show up and complete his job, as he shouted crazy demands that he wanted from the producers. In fact I had to beg. Alone. In his trailer. Since the movie could not be finished without him. Everyone’s work would’ve just been lost and completely for nothing. I didn’t wanna do it. I was uncomfortable, but I did what I was asked to do and what was best for the movie. Mickey should’ve never put anybody in that movie in any of those positions that he did.”

In a statement to TheWrap, representatives for Rourke said the Oscar nominee “denies any intentional misconduct.”

“We are aware of the deeply troubling statements made by Bella Thorne regarding her experience on set with Mr. Rourke during the production of a past film. These allegations are extremely serious,” the actor’s statement on the matter read. “Mr. Rourke adamantly denies any intentional misconduct. He has not been contacted previously with any claims of this nature and was unaware of any discomfort expressed by Ms. Thorne at the time. Out of respect for all parties involved and in light of the gravity of the claims, Mr. Rourke will refrain from commenting further at this time. He is prepared to cooperate fully with any appropriate inquiry. We extend our support to all professionals who deserve to feel safe and respected in their workplace.”