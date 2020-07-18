Mickey Rourke Threatens ‘Punk Ass’ Robert De Niro on Instagram, Reignites 30-Year Feud

Actors had a falling out on the set of the 1987 film “Angel Heart”

| July 18, 2020 @ 10:57 AM Last Updated: July 18, 2020 @ 11:01 AM
Robert De Niro Mickey Rourke

Getty Images

Mickey Rourke has thrown another jab in his 30-year feud with Robert De Niro, threatening to “embarrass” the “Irishman” star over a quote from his spokesperson last year.

“Hey Robert De Niro,” Rourke wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. “That’s right i am talking to you, you big f—ing crybaby. A friend of mine just recently told me that a few months back you’re quoted as saying to newspapers ‘Mickey Rourke’s a liar he talks all kind of s—‘.”

Back in September, Rourke said on an Italian talk show that Martin Scorsese wanted to meet with him for a part in “The Irishman” but the discussion was called off when De Niro refused to work with him. Those comments were quickly met with a statement from De Niro’s reps saying that Rourke was “never asked to be in ‘The Irishman’ nor was he ever even thought of, discussed or considered to be in the movie.”

Also Read: 'The Irishman': Here's How Many Times Al Pacino Says 'C--sucker'

“Listen Mr.Tough Guy in the movies, you’re the 1st person that ever called me a liar and it was in a newspaper,” Rourke wrote in the Instagram post. “Let me tell you something, you punk ass, when i see you i swear to God on my Grandmother, on my brother and all my dogs, i gonna embarrass you severally 100% [sic].”

He signed the post, “Mickey Rourke, as God is my witness.”

Rourke and De Niro have been feuding since an alleged snub on the set of the 1987 film “Angel Heart.” Rourke described the incident in the 2019 talk show interview, saying that he looked up to De Niro as an actor prior to working together.

“Now I don’t look up to him no more; I look through him,” he said. “I came up from the s—. He doesn’t know that life. I lived that f—ing life, so every time I look him in the face, I look right through his a–hole.”

Martin Scorsese's Crime Films Ranked, From 'Boxcar Bertha' to 'The Irishman' (Photos)

  • Martin Scorsese films Netflix
  • Photo by American International Pictures/Getty Images
  • Touchstone Pictures
  • The Irishman Robert De Niro Al Pacino Oscar Nominations Netflix
  • The Departed Jack Nicholson Warner Bros.
  • Warner Bros.
  • Leonardo DiCaprio wolf of wall street Paramount Pictures
  • Universal Pictures
  • Warner Bros.
1 of 9

Where does “The Irishman” stand in his bad-guys-doing-bad-things oeuvre?

Martin Scorsese has made 25 narrative feature films, and only eight of them have been about people who live a criminal lifestyle. Yet when we think about his work, we think about the gangsters. Not Alice (who doesn’t live here anymore), not Christ (and his last temptation), but wise guys in slick suits who break the law, look good doing it, and always end up dead, miserable or both.

That’s probably because Scorsese, who grew up in New York City and knows the culture intimately, brings a specificity to his crime movies that matches his well-known virtuosity behind a camera. He may have made more films about other subjects than he has about criminals, but he helped define the way we look at criminality on screen. And he keeps coming back to the subject, again and again, to refine his techniques and to approach similar topics from all-new angles.

Let’s take a look at all the Scorsese movies that can confidently be called “crime” films, and see how they stack up against each other, which ones are truly essential:

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE