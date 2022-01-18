Microsoft, the maker of Xbox, has purchased Activision Blizzard, the maker of “Call of Duty,” for $68.7 billion in cash. That’s $95 per share.

The deal, which has already been approved by both company boards, will make Microsoft the world’s third-largest gaming company by revenue, behind only Tencent and Sony. In addition to the popular “CoD” franchise, Activision Blizzard also makes “Warcraft,” “Overwatch” and “Candy Crush,” to name just a few titles. Mobile, where “Candy Crush” plays, is by far the largest segment in gaming, representing nearly 95% of the market.

Early plans call for Activision Blizzard games to be added to the Microsoft Game Pass subscription service. Game Pass has 25 million subscribers. Activision Blizzard games have nearly 400 million monthly active players.

Bobby Kotick will continue to serve as CEO of Activision Blizzard. He and the rest of the Activision Blizzard business will report to Phil Spencer, the CEO of Microsoft Gaming.

“Gaming is the most dynamic and exciting category in entertainment across all platforms today and will play a key role in the development of metaverse platforms,” Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO of Microsoft, said in a statement accompanying the announcement. “We’re investing deeply in world-class content, community and the cloud to usher in a new era of gaming that puts players and creators first and makes gaming safe, inclusive and accessible to all.”

“Players everywhere love Activision Blizzard games, and we believe the creative teams have their best work in front of them,” Phil Spencer added. “Together we will build a future where people can play the games they want, virtually anywhere they want.”

“For more than 30 years our incredibly talented teams have created some of the most successful games,” Kotick said in his statement. “The combination of Activision Blizzard’s world-class talent and extraordinary franchises with Microsoft’s technology, distribution, access to talent, ambitious vision and shared commitment to gaming and inclusion will help ensure our continued success in an increasingly competitive industry.”

The deal, which is subject to typical regulatory review, is expected to close in fiscal year 2023.