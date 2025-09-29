‘Mid-Century Modern’ Canceled by Hulu After One Season

It’s the end of the road for “Mid-Century Modern.”

The sitcom from “Will & Grace” creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan has been canceled by Hulu after one season, according to the creative team.

“Ten great episodes… Not enough,” Mutchnick shared in a Monday Instagram post. “But we loved making every single one of them. We’re gonna miss our very special show. Thanks to everyone who watched.”

The news comes six months after “Mid-Century Modern” first debuted on Hulu in late March, several months after Linda Lavin, who played the mother of Nathan Lane’s Bunny Schneiderman, passed away in late December 2024.

“Mid-Century Modern” centers on three gay best friends of a certain age played by Lane, Matt Bomer and Nathan Lee Graham, who, after a tragedy, decide to spend the next chapter of their lives together in Palm Springs, where Bunny lives with his mother.

Guest stars for the series included Pamela Adlon, Vanessa Bayer, Kim Coles, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Judd Hirsch, Richard Kind, Stephanie Koenig, Billie Lourd, Esther Moon Wu, Jaime Moyer, Cheri Oteri, Rhea Perlman and Zane Phillips.

Lavin passed with three episodes left to shoot on “Mid-Century Modern,” and, after a period of grieving, Mutchnick and Kohan set out to address her death as soon as they got back to the drawing board with a memorial episode.

“One of the things about being our age now, is that you’ve been thrown curve balls in life, and you deal with them — it’s not like, ‘I’m going to fall apart and … everything’s going to come to an end,’” Kohan said at the time. “It is thematically consistent with the age of the people on the show — this is what happens in life and you persevere. What choice do you have but persevere?”