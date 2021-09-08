‘Midnight Mass’ Trailer: Zach Gilford and Kate Siegel’s Tiny Island Goes to Hell When a New Priest Arrives to ‘Help’ (Video)

If you have a minute, why don’t you go into the world “Haunting of Hill House” mastermind Mike Flanagan has created for his new Netflix series “Midnight Mass” via the trailer for the upcoming show, which dropped Wednesday. But once you’re in there, don’t say we didn’t warn you it would be a hell of a time.

In the trailer, which is set to haunting rendition of Keane’s “Somewhere Only We Know,” we’re introduced to the tiny community of Crockett Island, where Riley (Zach Gilford) is returning home after a terrible tragedy rocked his life. While he gets adjusted to reuniting with his family and reacquainting himself with the island’s residents, including a character played by Kate Siegel, a new priest named Father Paul (Hamish Linklater) comes to town with promises that he’s going to “help.”

Sure, that sounds great when he appears to help a paralyzed girl walk — but then the trailer morphs into visions of flames and anarchy, while a voice says “We are living in a miraculous time.”

You can watch the trailer here and via the video above.

Here’s the official description for “Midnight Mass”: From “The Haunting of Hill House” creator Mike Flanagan, “Midnight Mass” tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community – but do these miracles come at a price?

Created and directed by Flanagan, the seven-episode limited series also stars Kate Siegel, Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Annarah Cymone, Alex Essoe, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli, Kristin Lehman, Robert Longstreet, Igby Rigney, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, and Michael Trucco.

The series is executive produced by Flanagan and Trevor Macy for Intrepid Pictures.

“Midnight Mass” launches Sept. 24 on Netflix.